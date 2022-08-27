Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan accounts for over 95% of Uzbekistan’s flour imports

    27 August 2022 16:20

    TASHKENT.KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has been the main wheat flour supplier in Uzbekistan over the past seven months, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the State Statistics Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan, 227.8 thousand tons of wheat flour to the tune of $72.7mln were imported by Uzbekistan in January-July of 2022. The volume of wheat flour imported by Uzbekistan has risen by 41.6 thousand tons compared to the same period of last year.

    Kazakhstan exported 218.3 thousand tons of wheat flour to Uzbekistan, which is 95.8% of the country’s total flour imports, 9.4 thousand tons of flour were supplied in Uzbekistan by Russia.



