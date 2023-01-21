Kazakhstan 9th in FISU World University Games medal standings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – With three gold and two bronze medals Kazakhstan ranks 9th in the medal standings of the 2023 FISU World University Games taking place in Lake Placid, US, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

With a total of 19 gold, 15 silver, and six bronze medals Japan takes top place in the tournament standings. South Korea is second with seven gold, five silver, and five bronze medals. Poland rounds out the top three with four gold, five silver, and six bronze medals.

It is worth to note that biathletes Vadim Kurales and Bekentai Turlubekov as well as skier Danil Vasilyev brought Kazakhstan gold medals. Biathlete Alexander Mukhin and women’s cross-country skiing team settled for bronze.

Earlier it was reported Kazakhstan won the cross-country skiing ladies’ 3x5km relay bronze.

78 athletes represent Kazakhstan at the Lake Placid FISU 2023 Games in 10 sports: biathlon, ice hockey, short-track, figure skating, cross-country skiing, Nordic combined, ski jumping, speed skating, snowboard, and Alpine skiing.

The Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games is an eleven-day competition, featuring 1,443 athletes aged 17-25 from 595 universities of 43 countries. The competition consists of 12 winter sports and 86 medal events.

The event is to run through January 22, 2023.

Photo: sports.kz