    Kazakhstan 75th in Tokyo Olympics medal standing

    3 August 2021, 20:19

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is placed 75th in the overall medal tally at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

    Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Mexico share the 75th place as all countries earned three bronze medals in Japan. Recall that Kazakhstani weightlifter Zulfiya Chinshanlo won bronze in Women’s 55kg weight class on July 26. Weightlifter Igor Son and judoka Yeldos Smetov collected their bronze medals for Kazakhstan on July 25 and 24, respectively.

    Unfortunately, Kazakhstan left today’s competitions without medals.

    China dominates the overall medal tally with 69 medals, including 32 gold, 21 silver and 16 bronze medals. The U.S. surpassed Japan and landed the second spot with 24 gold, 28 silver and 21 bronze medals. Japan is third with 19 gold, 6 silver and 11 bronze medals. Australia and Russia are placed 4th and 5th of the Tokyo Olympics medal tally, accordingly.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tokyo Olympics
