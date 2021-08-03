Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan 75th in Tokyo Olympics medal standing

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 August 2021, 20:19
Kazakhstan 75th in Tokyo Olympics medal standing

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is placed 75th in the overall medal tally at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Mexico share the 75th place as all countries earned three bronze medals in Japan. Recall that Kazakhstani weightlifter Zulfiya Chinshanlo won bronze in Women’s 55kg weight class on July 26. Weightlifter Igor Son and judoka Yeldos Smetov collected their bronze medals for Kazakhstan on July 25 and 24, respectively.

Unfortunately, Kazakhstan left today’s competitions without medals.

China dominates the overall medal tally with 69 medals, including 32 gold, 21 silver and 16 bronze medals. The U.S. surpassed Japan and landed the second spot with 24 gold, 28 silver and 21 bronze medals. Japan is third with 19 gold, 6 silver and 11 bronze medals. Australia and Russia are placed 4th and 5th of the Tokyo Olympics medal tally, accordingly.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tokyo Olympics  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties