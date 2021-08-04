Kazakhstan 75th in Tokyo Olympics medal count

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is placed 75th in the overall medal standing at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

So far Kazakhstani athletes collected four bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics, namely boxer Kamshybek Kunkabayev earned bronze in Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) weight class today. Weightlifter Zulfiya Chinshanlo won bronze in Women’s 55kg weight class on July 26, weightlifter Igor Son and judoka Yeldos Smetov clinched their bronze medals for Kazakhstan on July 25 and 24, respectively.

China dominates the overall medal standing with 70 medals, including 32 gold, 22 silver and 16 bronze medals. The U.S. is ranked second with 25 gold, 31 silver and 23 bronze medals. Coming in third the hosting country Japan with 21 gold, 7 silver and 12 bronze medals. Great Britain and Australia are placed 4th and 5th of the Tokyo Olympics medal standing, accordingly.

2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.



