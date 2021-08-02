Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan 71st in Tokyo Olympics medal count

    2 August 2021, 21:29

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is placed 71st in the overall medal standing at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

    Kazakhstan shares the 71st line with Mexico as both countries earned three bronze medals apiece. So far Kazakhstani athletes collected three bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics, namely weightlifter Zulfiya Chinshanlo won bronze in Women’s 55kg weight class on July 26, weightlifter Igor Son and judoka Yeldos Smetov clinched their bronze medals for Kazakhstan on July 25 and 24, respectively.

    China dominates the overall medal standing with 62 medals, including 29 gold, 17 silver and 16 bronze medals. The U.S. elbowed aside Japan and is now ranked second with 22 gold, 25 silver and 17 bronze medals. Coming in third the hosting country Japan with 17 gold, 6 silver and 10 bronze medals. Australia and Russia are placed 4th and 5th of the Tokyo Olympics medal standing, accordingly.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

