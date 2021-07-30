Kazakhstan 59th in Tokyo Olympics medal tally

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is ranked 59th in the overall medal standing at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

Kazakhstan sits between Ukraine placed 58th and Egypt placed 60th in the medal tally. So far Kazakhstani athletes won three bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympcis, namely weightlifter Zulfiya Chinshanlo collected bronze in Women’s 55kg weight class on July 26, weightlifter Igor Son and judoka Yeldos Smetov hauled their bronze medals for Kazakhstan on July 25 and 24, respectively.

Unfortunately, Kazakhstan left today’s competitions without medals. The country set high hopes on most decorated track and field athlete Olga Rypakova. Sadly, she missed out on the Triple Jump final today.

China tops the overall medal tally with 38 medals, including 18 gold, 9 silver and 11 bronze medals. Japan landed the second spot with 17 gold, 4 silver and 7 bronze medals. Coming in third is the U.S. with 14 gold, 16 silver and 11 bronze medals. Russia and Australia are ranked 4th and 5th of the Tokyo Olympics medal standing, accordingly.

Tomorrow Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina will vie for bronze against Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match.



