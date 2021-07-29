Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan 55th in Tokyo Olympics medal tally

    29 July 2021, 22:08

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is ranked 55th in the overall medal standing at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

    With three bronze medals Kazakhstan sits between Ukraine (54th) which has pocketed 4 bronze medals and Egypt (56th) which clinched 2 bronze medals in the medal tally.

    Recall that Kazakhstani weightlifter Zulfiya Chinshanlo hauled bronze in Women’s 55kg weight class on July 26. Weightlifter Igor Son and judoka Yeldos Smetov won their bronze medals for Kazakhstan on July 25 and 24, accordingly.

    China elbowed aside all other countries to top the overall medal tally with 31 medals, including 15 gold, 7 silver and 9 bronze medals. Coming in second is the hosting country Japan with 15 gold, 4 silver and 6 bronze medals. The U.S. is ranked third with 14 gold, 14 silver and 10 bronze medals. Russia and Australia are 4th and 5th of the Tokyo Olympics medal standing, accordingly.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tokyo Olympics
