Kazakhstan 4th in Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships mixed team event

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan took fourth place in the aerials mixed team event at the 2023 Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

The Kazakh team included Zhanbota Aldabergenova, Roman Ivanov, and Sherdoz Khashirbayev.

The US team claimed the aerials mixed team gold. Silver went to Chinese athletes. Ukraine took third place.

Photo: olympic.kz