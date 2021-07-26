Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan 40th with 3 bronze medals in Tokyo Olympics medal tally

    26 July 2021, 19:38

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Today Kazakhstan collected its third bronze medal at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

    Zulfiya Chinshanlo of Kazakhstan clinched bronze in Women’s 55kg weight class. Earlier weightlifter Igor Son and judoka Yeldos Smetov swept their bronze medals for Kazakhstan on July 25 and 24, accordingly.

    Kazakhstan is placed 40th in the overall medal tally of the Tokyo Olympics along with Germany.

    The U.S. elbowed aside China and Japan to top the overall medal standing with fourteen medals, including seven gold ones. Coming in second is Japan with seven gold, two silver and three bronze medals. China is ranked third with six gold, four silver and seven bronze medals. Russia and Great Britain round out the top 5 of the Tokyo Olympics medal tally.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tokyo Olympics
