Kazakhstan 3rd in latest IBA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is placed third in the latest IBA rankings, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The USA topped the IBA rankings with a total score of 34,950. Brazil was put second with 30,050 points. Kazakhstan and Turkiye were placed third scoring 27,500 points each.

Kazakhstan is to compete in the Asian Boxing Championships to take place on October 30 in Amman, Jordan.

According to Kairat Satzhanov, Kazakh boxing team coach, the country will be represented by world champ Saken Bibossynov, world championship finalist Serik Temirzhanov, Sabyrkhan Makhmud, team’s leader Aslanbek Shymbergenov, Nurbek Oralbay, Aibek Oralbay, Sagyndyk Togambay, and others.

Kamshybek Kunkabayev and Nurlan Saparbay may represent Kazakhstan in the +91 category.

Photo: setopen.sportdata.org