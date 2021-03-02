Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan 39th on 2020 Economic Freedom Index

    2 March 2021, 14:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In the rating of countries according to the 2020 Index of Economic Freedom of the Heritage Foundation American Research Center, Kazakhstan took 39th place out of 180, having improved its indicators by 20 positions (ranking in 2019 — 59th place), Kazinform reports citing primeminister.kz.

    The Heritage Foundation notes that Kazakhstan has become one of the 10 countries with the most significant positive dynamics in terms of improving its position in the 2020 ranking.

    Positive dynamics was noted in such indicators as fiscal sustainability, protection of property rights, efficiency of government agencies, efficiency of government spending, freedom of business, freedom of trade, efficiency of the judicial system.

    Stable dynamics were noted for such indicators as freedom of investment, freedom of the financial sector.

    For comparison, in the ranking of countries according to the 2020 Index of Economic Freedom, the Russian Federation took 94th place, the Republic of Uzbekistan — 114th, the Republic of Belarus — 88th, and the Kyrgyz Republic — 81st.

    The top 5 countries with the highest level of economic freedom include Singapore, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Australia, Switzerland.

