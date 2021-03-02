Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan 39th on 2020 Economic Freedom Index

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 March 2021, 14:42
Kazakhstan 39th on 2020 Economic Freedom Index

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In the rating of countries according to the 2020 Index of Economic Freedom of the Heritage Foundation American Research Center, Kazakhstan took 39th place out of 180, having improved its indicators by 20 positions (ranking in 2019 — 59th place), Kazinform reports citing primeminister.kz.

The Heritage Foundation notes that Kazakhstan has become one of the 10 countries with the most significant positive dynamics in terms of improving its position in the 2020 ranking.

Positive dynamics was noted in such indicators as fiscal sustainability, protection of property rights, efficiency of government agencies, efficiency of government spending, freedom of business, freedom of trade, efficiency of the judicial system.

Stable dynamics were noted for such indicators as freedom of investment, freedom of the financial sector.

For comparison, in the ranking of countries according to the 2020 Index of Economic Freedom, the Russian Federation took 94th place, the Republic of Uzbekistan — 114th, the Republic of Belarus — 88th, and the Kyrgyz Republic — 81st.

The top 5 countries with the highest level of economic freedom include Singapore, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Australia, Switzerland.


Economy   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region