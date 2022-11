Kazakhstan 2nd at Junior Women’s Epee World Cup in Tashkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan took second place at the Junior Women’s Epee World Cup held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

The Kazakh women’s épée team made up of Alexandra Tambovtseva, Victoria Kaidarova, Ksenia Timashevskaya, and Nataliya Zinyakova claimed the silver medal at the tournament.

Kazakhstan lost to Uzbekistan in the final match.

Photo: olympic.kz