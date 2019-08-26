Kazakhstan-2050 National Coalition of Democratic Forces concludes its work

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan-2050 National Coalition of Democratic Forces has concluded its work, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Proposals to revise the format of our platform have been made on repeated occasions. Opinions on the need for a reset have been expressed. In light of this and taking into account the creation of the National Council of Public Confidence, the Nur Otan Party, as the party which maintains the work of the Coalition, and the established Secretariat, submitted a proposal to terminate the work of Kazakhstan-2050 National Coalition of Democratic Forces,» Bauyrzhan Baibek, First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party, told the final meeting of the Coalition.

«I believe that Kazakhstan-2050 National Coalition of Democratic Forces has accomplished its historic mission. The ample public discussion we started within the framework of the coalition will continue on the platform of the National Council of Public Confidence under the President of the country,» the speaker added.

He pointed out that the work will be continued in a slightly different format.

«Given its representativeness, and in view of the fact that our President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is at the head of it, I think it would be right to continue further efforts in that direction on such a representative platform. The Nur Otan Party will take the most active part in the work of the Public Council. A number of proposals from our party have already been submitted after discussion at the Bureau and the Political Council of the Party,» concluded Bauyrzhan Baibek.