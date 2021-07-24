Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan 19th in Tokyo Olympics medal tally with one bronze

    24 July 2021, 20:00

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Today Kazakhstan won its first medal at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games underway in Japan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstani judoka Yeldos Smetov clinched bronze in Men’s -60 kg event.

    Kazakhstan is ranked 19th in the overall medal tally of the Tokyo Olympics along with Estonia, France, Indonesia, Israel, Mexico, Mongolia, Slovenia, Switzerland and Ukraine.

    China dominates the overall medal standing with three gold and one bronze medals. Ranked second is Italy. Japan rounds out the top 3 with one gold and one silver. South Korea is placed fourth with one gold and two bronze medals.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tokyo Olympics
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
    4 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    5 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana