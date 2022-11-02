Kazakhmys to spend 35bln tenge on Ulytau region’s development

ZHEZKAZGAN. KAZINFORM The akimat (administration) of Ulytau region and Kazakhmys group of companies have entered into a memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation.

The document signed by Governor of the region Berik Abdygaliuly and CEO of Kazakhmys Eduard Ogay aims at ensuring mutual support and active cooperation in development of infrastructure and landscaping of the city of Zhezkazgan.

As per the memo, Kazakhmys will implement 22 projects worth 35bln tenge in Zhezkazgan city, Satpayev town and Ulytau district. The funds will be spent on construction of socio-cultural facilities including a recreation centre, a music and drama theatre and a kindergarten in Zhezkazgan city.

In Satpayev, the company will build an outpatient clinic and a trauma center.





The company will join also a project on construction of a state technical university and The State Symbols Square in Ulytau district. Two daycare centers for kids with special needs will be opened as well.

The company will also repair a water pumping station in Zhezkazgan.

Kazakhmys will complete construction of a 320-seat kindergarten in Zhezkazgan and will prepare projects on reconstruction and landscaping of several facilities in Satpayev.



