    Kazakhmys overviewed operating activity for 9 months of 2019

    16 October 2019, 19:57

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhmys Holding LLC has produced 184,029 thousand tons of copper in cathode equivalent for 9 months of 2019. This indicator surpassed last year indicator for the same period (2018) by 9,3 thousand tons (+5,3%), the company's press release reads.

    Following the results of 9 months, 2019 average copper grade in ore amounted to 0,91%, that is higher than planned indicators by 1,8%.

    Kazakhmys Concentrators has processed 22,8 million tons of ore for 9 months, 2019 in total and that is higher than the same period of 2018 (22,5 million tons) by 368,6 thousand tons (+1,6%)

    «We surpass last year copper indicators and planned indicators for this year. One of the reasons is commissioning of the ore-thermal furnace at the end of last year at Zhezkazgan Smelter. We continue geological exploration works: since this year Kazakhmys has been exploring five prospecting sites for discovering of copper deposits and polymetals. Besides that we are going to get to a new level of ore concentration. It will be either construction of a new Concentrator or modernization of the operating one,» commented on Eduard Ogai, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kazakhmys Holding LLC.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

