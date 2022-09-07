Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    KazakhFilm concludes debut short film shootings

    7 September 2022, 10:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Shaiken Aimanov KazakhFilm Studio concluded shootings of the debut short film tentatively entitled ‘Mereke’, its press service reports.

    It took just a week to film it with the assistance of the cinematography support national centre at the commission of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry. Over 400 people took part in the production of the short film casting well-known Dulyga Akmolda and Daniyar Bektenev.

    The film tells the story of a 7-year-old boy, the only son of a local businessman and his stay-at-home mother.

    Its release is expected early next year.

    The debut short film was backed by the state as a result of pitching of the cinematography support national centre held this June 7-11.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    4 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    5 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands