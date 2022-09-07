Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
KazakhFilm concludes debut short film shootings

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 September 2022, 10:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Shaiken Aimanov KazakhFilm Studio concluded shootings of the debut short film tentatively entitled ‘Mereke’, its press service reports.

It took just a week to film it with the assistance of the cinematography support national centre at the commission of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry. Over 400 people took part in the production of the short film casting well-known Dulyga Akmolda and Daniyar Bektenev.

The film tells the story of a 7-year-old boy, the only son of a local businessman and his stay-at-home mother.

Its release is expected early next year.

The debut short film was backed by the state as a result of pitching of the cinematography support national centre held this June 7-11.


