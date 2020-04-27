KazakhFilm and Central State Archives open access to war films

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On the eve of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War the KazakhFilm and Central State Archives opened an access to war films made in various years.

1,200,000 Kazakh SSR soldiers were mobilized in 1941. Mosfilm and Lenfilm were evacuated to Almaty, Kazakhstan, in the beginning of the war. As a result the central integrated film studio was established in Almaty. It worked until 1944. It made 80% of all feature films of the USSR then.

KazakhFilm uploaded on its YouTube Channel the films dedicated to the WWII. There are 20 films on its playlists.



