    Kazakhaltyn donates ventilator, oxygen concentrators to Stepnogorsk multidisciplinary hospital

    4 August 2020, 16:49

    STEPNOGORSK. KAZINFORM – A lung ventilator worth KZT23 million was purchased and delivered over by JSC MMC Kazakhaltyn to the central hospital of Stepnogorsk, Akmola region.

    The company spent another KZT19 million on the purchase of 20 oxygen concentrators for the hospital. It is known that the clinic covers the city of Stepnogorsk and nearby villages with a population of about 65 thousand people. The clinic established a special department for treating patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

    Moreover, Kazakhaltyn has bought one similar lung ventilator and 10 oxygen concentrators for the Shortandy district hospital. The medical equipment will be delivered to the hospital by the end of August. The company has allocated about KZT35 million to purchase the medical equipment.


    Alzhanova Raushan

    Akmola region Charity
