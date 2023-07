Kazakh Zhukayev strolls into Palmas del Mar Challenger semifinals

SAN JUAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Beibit Zhukayev World No. 256 defeated Canada’s Liam Draxl in the men’s singles quarterfinal clash at the ATP’s Caribbean Open in Palmas del Mar in Puerto Rico, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service.

In the semifinals Zhukayev is set to play vs Michael Zheng or Alexis Galarneau.