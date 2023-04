Kazakh Zhukayev eases into quarterfinals at ITF M25 Trimbach

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan ranking 318th by ATP beat Marcello Serafini in the men’s singles second-round match at the ITF M25 Trimbach in Switzerland, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The match ended with a score of 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in favour of Zhukayev.

Next Zhukayev will play vs Yan Sabanin of Russia.