Kazakh Zhukayev eases into 2023 Little Rock Challenger main-draw

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Beibit Zhukayev beat Colin Markes of the U.S. in the men’s singles of the UAMS Health Little Rock Open qualifying, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

The match lasted for 1 hour and 2 minutes to end 6:0, 6:3.

Zhukayev holds the 325th spot in the ATP Rankings, while Markes ranks 650th.