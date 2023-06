ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Beibit Zhukayev beat Colin Markes of the U.S. in the men’s singles of the UAMS Health Little Rock Open qualifying, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

The match lasted for 1 hour and 2 minutes to end 6:0, 6:3.

Zhukayev holds the 325th spot in the ATP Rankings, while Markes ranks 650th.