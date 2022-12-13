Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.93 eur/kzt 496.15

    rub/kzt 7.49 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-9-11℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh Zhankosh Turarov skyrockets in world boxing ranking

    13 December 2022, 10:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Zhankosh Turarov (26-0, 19-KO) improved his position in Boxrec.com ranking after the win in the title fight held in Almaty, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    Turarov knocked out Venezuelan sportsman Luis Enrique Romero (11-6-1, 7KO) at the boxing evening in Almaty and won vacant IBO Inter-Continental Champion’s belt in super lightweight division.

    In BoxRec ranking, Turarov held 242th position. After his confident ahead-of-schedule victory, he climbed up to the 45th line.

    Earlier, Zhankosh Turarov won the WBO Inter-Continental Super Lightweight Champion’s title.


    Photo: sports.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    24-apartment block in Taldykorgan remains without heating
    Anthology of modern Kyrgyz poetry in Kazakh language presented in Osh
    Nurgul Mauberlinova relieved of duties of Vice Minister of Information and Social Development
    Famous ballet dancer and choreographer Bulat Ayukhanov passed away
    Popular
    1 Kazakh yurt presented for first time in capital of African Union
    2 Kazakhstan should fully provide people with food staples – President
    3 President Tokayev predicts year 2023 to be even more challenging
    4 Head of State receives Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia Malik Murzalin
    5 Brazil: 32% of country's soils have natural potential for agriculture