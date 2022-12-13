Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh Zhankosh Turarov skyrockets in world boxing ranking

13 December 2022, 10:15
Kazakh Zhankosh Turarov skyrockets in world boxing ranking

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Zhankosh Turarov (26-0, 19-KO) improved his position in Boxrec.com ranking after the win in the title fight held in Almaty, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

Turarov knocked out Venezuelan sportsman Luis Enrique Romero (11-6-1, 7KO) at the boxing evening in Almaty and won vacant IBO Inter-Continental Champion’s belt in super lightweight division.

In BoxRec ranking, Turarov held 242th position. After his confident ahead-of-schedule victory, he climbed up to the 45th line.

Earlier, Zhankosh Turarov won the WBO Inter-Continental Super Lightweight Champion’s title.


Photo: sports.kz

Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing  
Related news
Kazakh athletes scoop bronze at 2022 World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix Final in Riyadh
Newly appointed Swedish Ambassador to Kazakhstan presents credentials to Deputy FM Vassilenko
155 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan in 24h
Read also
Kazakh wrestlers win 3 gold medals on 1st day of Qazaq Quresi World Championships in Astana
Kazakh athletes scoop bronze at 2022 World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix Final in Riyadh
Newly appointed Swedish Ambassador to Kazakhstan presents credentials to Deputy FM Vassilenko
Astana hosts Qazaq Quresi World Championships
Astana Opera team wraps up tour to Almaty
Windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 13
Kazakhstani schoolchildren claim 6 medals at Int’l Junior Science Olympiad
Kazakh skier hauls bronze at FIS European Cup in Finland
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh yurt presented for first time in capital of African Union
2 ‘Brushing problems under the carpet’ attitude led to major consequences - President on Ekibastuz accident
3 People waiting for fair and urgent measures - President on violations at Arcelor Mittal enterprises
4 Kazakhstan should fully provide people with food staples – President
5 Kazakhstan to oblige aluminum, copper, lead producers to supply raw materials to domestic market

News