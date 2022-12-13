Kazakh Zhankosh Turarov skyrockets in world boxing ranking
13 December 2022, 10:15
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Zhankosh Turarov (26-0, 19-KO) improved his position in Boxrec.com ranking after the win in the title fight held in Almaty, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.
Turarov knocked out Venezuelan sportsman Luis Enrique Romero (11-6-1, 7KO) at the boxing evening in Almaty and won vacant IBO Inter-Continental Champion’s belt in super lightweight division.
In BoxRec ranking, Turarov held 242th position. After his confident ahead-of-schedule victory, he climbed up to the 45th line.
Earlier, Zhankosh Turarov won the WBO Inter-Continental Super Lightweight Champion’s title.
Photo: sports.kz
Теги:
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 ‘Brushing problems under the carpet’ attitude led to major consequences - President on Ekibastuz accident
3 People waiting for fair and urgent measures - President on violations at Arcelor Mittal enterprises