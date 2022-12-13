Kazakh Zhankosh Turarov skyrockets in world boxing ranking

13 December 2022, 10:15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Zhankosh Turarov (26-0, 19-KO) improved his position in Boxrec.com ranking after the win in the title fight held in Almaty, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

Turarov knocked out Venezuelan sportsman Luis Enrique Romero (11-6-1, 7KO) at the boxing evening in Almaty and won vacant IBO Inter-Continental Champion’s belt in super lightweight division.

In BoxRec ranking, Turarov held 242th position. After his confident ahead-of-schedule victory, he climbed up to the 45th line.

Earlier, Zhankosh Turarov won the WBO Inter-Continental Super Lightweight Champion’s title.

Photo: sports.kz