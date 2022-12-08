Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Zhanel Rustemova advances at ITF tournament in Egypt

8 December 2022, 12:11
Kazakh Zhanel Rustemova advances at ITF tournament in Egypt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Two Kazakhstani tennis players Zhanel Rustemova and Aruzhan Sagandikova clashed in the opening round of the ITF’s W15 Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The 18-year-old qualifier Rustemova was stronger than Aruzhan Sagandikova eliminating her in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.

Next Zhanel Rustemova will face French Nahia Berecoechea.

Rustemova and Sagandikova seeded 4th at the tournament reached the women’s doubles quarterfinal where they will take on Russian duo Elizaveta Masnaia and Elizaveta Morozova.


Photo: ktf.kz

Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
