Kazakh yurt unveils in Baku
1 August 2022 18:00

BAKU. KAZINFORM As part of celebrations of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan a Kazakh yurt unveiled on the boulevard in front of the Reyhan restaurant in Baku not far from Dəniz Vağzalı, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The information and tourist centre Welcome to KZ will open at the yurt between August 6 and 31 this year. It is expected to hold two exhibitions focusing on the brightest landmarks of Kazakhstan, such as Shymbulak ski resort in Almaty, Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kyran falconry centre, Esentai Mall in Almaty, as well as Air Astana air carrier’s destinations. The cities of Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Almaty, Turkistan, Mangistau regions will present their tourist potential, hold cultural programs, concerts, etc. The exhibitions will feature Kazakh traditions, screen video, treat guests dishes of Great Steppe the cuisine.

The event will be held with support of the Air Astana, Discover Almaty tourist company and Trade House of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan.


