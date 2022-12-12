Kazakh yurt presented for first time in capital of African Union

12 December 2022, 14:58

ADDIS ABABA. KAZINFORM On the eve of Kazakhstan's Independence Day, the presentation of the Kazakh yurt was held for the first time at the site of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Africa (UNECA), the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.

The event was held as part of the annual diplomatic bazaar at UNECA. The presentation was attended by the staff of the UN bodies in Addis Ababa, the African Union Commission, Ethiopian state bodies, ambassadors of foreign states accredited in Addis Ababa, as well as members of the Club of Friends of Kazakhstan in Africa.

Within the framework of the event, a cultural program was presented consisting of Kazakh folk dances «kamazhai» and «kara zhorga», musical works of Abai.

The participants of the event were particularly interested in the decoration of the Kazakh yurt, decorated with national ornaments, Kazakh musical instruments, household items and national costumes. The guests were offered kazy, baursaks, zhent and other dishes of Kazakh national cuisine.

The acquaintance of African countries with our culture and the yurt, which is included in the UNESCO tangible cultural heritage List, is of great importance in the context of the International Decade for the Rapprochement of Cultures of the United Nations, initiated by Kazakhstan, ending this year, as well as the development of intercultural dialogue and cooperation.

The presentation pleased the guests of the event and aroused their great interest in the culture of Kazakhstan.

Photo: gov.kz