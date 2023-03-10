Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Tourism and Sport

    Kazakh yurt causes a sensation at ITB Berlin

    10 March 2023, 07:51

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan took part in the ITB Berlin international tourist exhibition held between March 7 and 9 in the capital of Germany after three years of pandemic restrictions, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry’s press service.

    Kazakh Tourism National Company stand featuring the country’s sightseeing attractions enjoyed success. The Kazakh yurt decorated by the country’s craftsmen and painters stirred great interest. The guests were treated to national cuisine.

    Some 30 Kazakhstani tourist companies and hotels arrived there.

    Kazakh Tourism National Company plans to establish close cooperation with the regional representative of one of the largest associations in the sphere of travel and tourism, PATA, to attract German tourists to Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture Tourism Exhibition Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Exhibition dated to 150th anniversary of Amangeldy Imanov unveils in Astana
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap