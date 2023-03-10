Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh yurt causes a sensation at ITB Berlin

10 March 2023, 07:51
Kazakh yurt causes a sensation at ITB Berlin Photo: gov.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan took part in the ITB Berlin international tourist exhibition held between March 7 and 9 in the capital of Germany after three years of pandemic restrictions, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry’s press service.

Kazakh Tourism National Company stand featuring the country’s sightseeing attractions enjoyed success. The Kazakh yurt decorated by the country’s craftsmen and painters stirred great interest. The guests were treated to national cuisine.

Some 30 Kazakhstani tourist companies and hotels arrived there.

Kazakh Tourism National Company plans to establish close cooperation with the regional representative of one of the largest associations in the sphere of travel and tourism, PATA, to attract German tourists to Kazakhstan.


