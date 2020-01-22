Go to the main site
    Kazakh young dombra players win big at Dubai East Vision

    22 January 2020, 08:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Schoolchildren of Nur-Sultan city took part in the Dubai East Vision. It is the International Competition-Festival of Arts held on January 8-14 in Dubai, the UAE.

    The folklore ensemble and ensemble of dombra players took first place in their nominations.

    The competition drew the participation of young talents from Russia, Kuwait, Ukraine and Spain. All those attending had a great opportunity to perform on a professional stage. The key was to show the world the sound of Kazakh folk instruments and demonstrate the national clothes.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

