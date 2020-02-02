Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh writer celebrates 80th anniversary

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 February 2020, 10:27
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The people’s artist of Kazakhstan, journalist, researcher of Kazakh folk heritage, political writer, translator, Mukhtar Magauin, has turned today 80.

Mukhtar Magauin was born on February 2, 1949 in Semipalatinsk region (today’s East Kazakhstan region). In 1962 graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

In 1960 he published his Kobyz saryny research monograph, then Kok munar novel, Bit atanyny ballalary story, Alasapyran historical romance-dilogy, Shakan Sheri novel, Men autobiographical novel, short novels, etc. He also translated works of the world’s great writers into Kazakh.

In 1997 the Fund of the arts community and writers of Turkey named Magauin The Best Writer of the Turkic World was.

Kazinform News Agency wholeheartedly congratulates the great writer Mukhtar Magauin on his birthday.


