Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh wrestling coach says ‘sorry’ for Tokyo failure

    3 August 2021, 21:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head coach of Kazakhstan’s national Greco-Roman Wrestling team Baktiyar Baiseitov apologized to Kazakhstanis for low performance of the athletes at the ongoing Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Japan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «I would like to apologize to all fans across Kazakhstan for such performance [at the Olympic Games]. In all honesty, I am disappointed myself. It’s been two years since I have helmed the national team and we had four finalists at the Asian championships. However, in the world of sport anything can happen. Please, accept my sincere apologizes once again. Perhaps, we needed more time [for preparations],» he said.

    Recall that two Kazakhstan wrestlers Demeu Zhadrayev and Nursultan Tursynov lost in Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg 1/8 Final and in Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg 1/8 Final at the Tokyo Olympics, respectively.

    So far, Team Kazakhstan earned three bronze medals at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo – two in weightlifting and one in judo.

    2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in the Japanese capital from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tokyo Olympics
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
    4 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    5 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana