Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh wrestling coach says ‘sorry’ for Tokyo failure

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 August 2021, 21:13
Kazakh wrestling coach says ‘sorry’ for Tokyo failure

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head coach of Kazakhstan’s national Greco-Roman Wrestling team Baktiyar Baiseitov apologized to Kazakhstanis for low performance of the athletes at the ongoing Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Japan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«I would like to apologize to all fans across Kazakhstan for such performance [at the Olympic Games]. In all honesty, I am disappointed myself. It’s been two years since I have helmed the national team and we had four finalists at the Asian championships. However, in the world of sport anything can happen. Please, accept my sincere apologizes once again. Perhaps, we needed more time [for preparations],» he said.

Recall that two Kazakhstan wrestlers Demeu Zhadrayev and Nursultan Tursynov lost in Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg 1/8 Final and in Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg 1/8 Final at the Tokyo Olympics, respectively.

So far, Team Kazakhstan earned three bronze medals at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo – two in weightlifting and one in judo.

2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in the Japanese capital from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tokyo Olympics  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties