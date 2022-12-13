Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.93 eur/kzt 496.15

    rub/kzt 7.49 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-9-11℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh wrestlers win 3 gold medals on 1st day of Qazaq Quresi World Championships in Astana

    13 December 2022, 11:27

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh wrestlers won three gold and two bronze medals on the first day of the Qazaq Quresi World Championships being held at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Sport Palace in Astana.

    The male athletes competed in 82kg, 90kg, 100kg, and 100kg+ weight divisions, and women competed in 75kg and 75kg+ categories.

    350 athletes from almost 40 countries are participating in the 1st Qazaq Quresi World Championships.

    On the first day of the event, Kazakh wrestlers won three gold medals: Aidyn Dartayev (82kg), Marat Baikamurov (100kg) and Nurdaulet Zharylkapov (100kg+).

    Toktarbek Aidarbek grabbed a bronze medal in men’s 90kg.

    Moldir Azamat took a bronze medal in women’s 75kg.


    Photo: instagram.com/qazaqkuresi.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakh yurt presented for first time in capital of African Union
    2 Kazakhstan should fully provide people with food staples – President
    3 President Tokayev predicts year 2023 to be even more challenging
    4 Head of State receives Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia Malik Murzalin
    5 Brazil: 32% of country's soils have natural potential for agriculture