Kazakh wrestlers win 3 gold medals on 1st day of Qazaq Quresi World Championships in Astana

13 December 2022, 11:27
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh wrestlers won three gold and two bronze medals on the first day of the Qazaq Quresi World Championships being held at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Sport Palace in Astana.

The male athletes competed in 82kg, 90kg, 100kg, and 100kg+ weight divisions, and women competed in 75kg and 75kg+ categories.

350 athletes from almost 40 countries are participating in the 1st Qazaq Quresi World Championships.

On the first day of the event, Kazakh wrestlers won three gold medals: Aidyn Dartayev (82kg), Marat Baikamurov (100kg) and Nurdaulet Zharylkapov (100kg+).

Toktarbek Aidarbek grabbed a bronze medal in men’s 90kg.

Moldir Azamat took a bronze medal in women’s 75kg.


Photo: instagram.com/qazaqkuresi.kz


