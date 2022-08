2 August 2022 15:04

Kazakh wrestlers scoop 9 medals in Bucharest

BUCHAREST. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national Greco-Roman Wrestling team collected nine medals at the International Wrestling Tournament in Bucharest, Romania, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Aidos Sultangali (-60kg weight class), Yernur Fidakhmetov (-63kg weight class) Ibragim Magomadov (-72kg weight class), Tamerlan Shadukayev (-77kg weight class) and Miras Barshylykov (-82kf weight class) hauled gold.

Silver went to Galym Kabdunassarov (-63kg weight category), Yerulan Iskakov (-97kg weight category) and Alimkhan Syzdykov (-130kg weight category).

Kazakhstani Shamil Batyrov settled for -82kg bronze.

Photo: olympic.kz