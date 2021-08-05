Kazakh wrestler to vie to Olympic bronze

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Kazakh Daniyar Kaissanov lost to Russia’s Zaurbek Sidakov in the men’s 74 kg freestyle semifinals at the 2020 Summer Tokyo Olympics underway in Japan, Kazinform reports quoting the official website of the Games.

Thus, Kaissanov will vie for a bronze medal tomorrow, August 6.

As earlier reported, Asian two-time champion Daniyar Kaissanov defeated Japan’s Keisuke Otoguro of Japan, 0-2, 2-0, Pin in the men’s freestyle 1/8 finals. In the quarterfinals Kaissanov beat Reda Ramadan Hussen of Egypt 8:5.

Besides, another Kazakh wrestler Nurislam Sanayev will also vie for bronze in a bout vs Bulgaria’s Georgi Vangelov.

So far Kazakhstan secured five bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics – two bronze medals in weightlifting, one – in judo and two – in boxing.

2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.



