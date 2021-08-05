Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh wrestler to vie to Olympic bronze

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 August 2021, 16:13
Kazakh wrestler to vie to Olympic bronze

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Kazakh Daniyar Kaissanov lost to Russia’s Zaurbek Sidakov in the men’s 74 kg freestyle semifinals at the 2020 Summer Tokyo Olympics underway in Japan, Kazinform reports quoting the official website of the Games.

Thus, Kaissanov will vie for a bronze medal tomorrow, August 6.

As earlier reported, Asian two-time champion Daniyar Kaissanov defeated Japan’s Keisuke Otoguro of Japan, 0-2, 2-0, Pin in the men’s freestyle 1/8 finals. In the quarterfinals Kaissanov beat Reda Ramadan Hussen of Egypt 8:5.

Besides, another Kazakh wrestler Nurislam Sanayev will also vie for bronze in a bout vs Bulgaria’s Georgi Vangelov.

So far Kazakhstan secured five bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics – two bronze medals in weightlifting, one – in judo and two – in boxing.

2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tokyo Olympics  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties