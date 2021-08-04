Go to the main site
    Kazakh wrestler to vie for bronze at Tokyo Olympics

    4 August 2021, 17:10

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani wrestler Nurislam Sanayev will fight for bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

    Sadly, Sanayev lost to Indian Kumar Ravi 7:9 in the Men’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinal in Tokyo. The Indian wrestler advanced to the final of the Olympic Games, while our athlete is set to fight in the bronze medal match.

    Earlier Sanayev defeated Japanese Yuki Takahashi and Diamantino Iuna Fafe from Guinea-Bissau in Men’s Freestyle 57kg the ¼ final and 1/8 final, respectively.

    So far Team Kazakhstan won four bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics – two bronze medals in weightlifting, one – in judo and one – in boxing.

    2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tokyo Olympics
