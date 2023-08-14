Kazakh wrestler Sultangali wins Grand Prix of Germany title

DORTMUND. KAZINFORM The Kazakh national Greco-Roman wrestling team defended the country’s colours at the Grand Prix of Germany traditional international tournament held in Dortmund, Kazinform reports.

The annual tournament brought together 23 wrestlers placing Kazakhstan third in the team scoring. Following the two-day tournament Aidos Sultangali won the title in the 60 kg weight category beating Ildar Khaphizov of the U.S. 7:0.

Marlan Mukashev took silver, while Meirzhan Shermakhanbet, Ibragim Magomadov, Demeu Zhadrayev, and Alimkhan Syzdykov bagged bronze.

The team left for Azerbaijan at once to attend joint training camp.