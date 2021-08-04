Go to the main site
    Kazakh wrestler reaches 2020 Tokyo Olympics semifinals

    4 August 2021, 11:00

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani freestyle wrestler Nurislam Sanayev held the second bout in the men’s 57 kg weight class at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games underway in Tokyo, the Games’ official website reads.

    Sanayev defeated Yuki Takahashi of Japan to reach the semifinals. If Sanayev gets through to the finals Takashi will have a chance to compete in the consolation round.

    The semifinals will start at 03:15 p.m.

    So far Kazakhstani athletes have collected three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

    XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

