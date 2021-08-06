Go to the main site
    Kazakh wrestler misses out on 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze

    6 August 2021, 17:24

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani wrestler Daniyar Kaisanov lost in the Men’s Freestyle 74kg Bronze Medal Match at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

    Bekzod Abdurakhmonov of Uzbekistan outperformed Kaisanov 13:2 to win bronze for his country.

    Earlier it was reported that another Kazakhstani wrestler Daulet Niyazbekov lost in the Men’s Freestyle 65kg ¼ Final.

    Recall that Nurislam Sanayev clinched bronze for Kazakhstan in wrestling in Tokyo earlier this week. The country also collected two bronze medals in boxing, two bronze medals in weightlifting, one bronze medal in judo and one bronze medal in karate.

    2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


