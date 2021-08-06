Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh wrestler misses out on 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 August 2021, 17:24
Kazakh wrestler misses out on 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani wrestler Daniyar Kaisanov lost in the Men’s Freestyle 74kg Bronze Medal Match at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

Bekzod Abdurakhmonov of Uzbekistan outperformed Kaisanov 13:2 to win bronze for his country.

Earlier it was reported that another Kazakhstani wrestler Daulet Niyazbekov lost in the Men’s Freestyle 65kg ¼ Final.

Recall that Nurislam Sanayev clinched bronze for Kazakhstan in wrestling in Tokyo earlier this week. The country also collected two bronze medals in boxing, two bronze medals in weightlifting, one bronze medal in judo and one bronze medal in karate.

2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tokyo Olympics  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties