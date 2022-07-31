31 July 2022 10:35

Kazakh wrestler grabs gold at U17 World Championships in Italy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Daryn Askerbek won gold at the now-running U17 World Greco-Roman, Women’s Wrestling and Freestyle Wrestling Championships in Rome, Italy, beating Jaxen Forrest of the U.S. team, Kazinform reports.

Daryn Askerbek was wrestling at 55 kg weight category. In the semifinals he crashed Jannis Rebholz from Germany.

Notably, it is the country’s first freestyle wrestling gold secured since 2013.