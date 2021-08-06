Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh wrestler gets chance to vie for Olympic bronze

Автор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
6 August 2021, 16:14
TOKYO. KAZINFORM Kazakh freestyle wrestler Daulet Niyazbekov will compete in the men’s 65 kg consolation bout at the ongoing Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Kazinform reports referring to the official website of the Games.

Niyazbekov will meet Adama Diatta from Senegal tomorrow at 03:52 p.m. The winner will vie for a bronze medal in a bout vs Bajrang Punia who lost 5-12 to Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan in the semi-finals of the men's freestyle 65kg wrestling event.

In total, Kazakhstan pocketed seven bronze medals - two bronze medals in weightlifting, two in boxing, one in judo, one in wrestling and one in karate.

The 2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tokyo Olympics  
