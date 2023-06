Kazakh wrestler earns 2020 Olympic Games quota place

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s wrestler Meirambek Ainagulov reached the semifinal of the World Wrestling Championships underway in Nur-Sultan to win the license for the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, the National Olympic Committee reports.

In the final bout Ainagulov is set to face Russia’s Sergei Yemelin in the 60 kg weight division.